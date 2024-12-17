Governor Hails Media's Role in Arunachal's Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik lauded the media's contribution to the state's development in a statement on Tuesday.

During a meeting at Raj Bhawan, the governor emphasized the need for progressive reporting in a rapidly developing state like Arunachal Pradesh. He urged journalists to propose innovative ideas to enhance the social ecosystem through news coverage.

Highlighting rural achievements and tackling social issues, such as drug addiction, were key areas for media focus. Media representatives, led by Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) president Amar Sangno and Arunachal Press Club (APC) president Dodum Yangfo, discussed the state's press challenges with Parnaik.

(With inputs from agencies.)