Left Menu

Governor Hails Media's Role in Arunachal's Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik praised the media for its role in the state's development. He encouraged journalists to adopt progressive approaches and highlight rural successes and social issues. Media representatives discussed challenges and aspirations with the governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:46 IST
Governor Hails Media's Role in Arunachal's Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik lauded the media's contribution to the state's development in a statement on Tuesday.

During a meeting at Raj Bhawan, the governor emphasized the need for progressive reporting in a rapidly developing state like Arunachal Pradesh. He urged journalists to propose innovative ideas to enhance the social ecosystem through news coverage.

Highlighting rural achievements and tackling social issues, such as drug addiction, were key areas for media focus. Media representatives, led by Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) president Amar Sangno and Arunachal Press Club (APC) president Dodum Yangfo, discussed the state's press challenges with Parnaik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024