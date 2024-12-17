Cardinal Koovakad: The New Indian Cardinal in the Vatican's Circle

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, recently appointed by Pope Francis, shed light on the anticipated timing for the Pope's visit to India. According to Koovakad, the visit is likely scheduled post-2025 to accommodate the Jubilee Year celebrations planned in Rome.

Koovakad, who flew into Kerala and was warmly welcomed at Cochin International Airport, expressed gratitude for the heartfelt prayers and support shown towards him by the local community.

Koovakad, who has been organizing Pope Francis' international trips since 2020, was among the 21 cardinals elevated in a significant ceremony at St Peter's Basilica, thus enhancing India's influence within the Vatican.

(With inputs from agencies.)