Cardinal Koovakad: The New Indian Cardinal in the Vatican's Circle

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, recently elevated by Pope Francis, discussed the potential timing of the Pope's visit to India. While it's likely after the 2025 Jubilee Year due to Rome celebrations, a sooner visit isn't excluded. Koovakad, a key figure in the Vatican, strengthens India's representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:53 IST
Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, recently appointed by Pope Francis, shed light on the anticipated timing for the Pope's visit to India. According to Koovakad, the visit is likely scheduled post-2025 to accommodate the Jubilee Year celebrations planned in Rome.

Koovakad, who flew into Kerala and was warmly welcomed at Cochin International Airport, expressed gratitude for the heartfelt prayers and support shown towards him by the local community.

Koovakad, who has been organizing Pope Francis' international trips since 2020, was among the 21 cardinals elevated in a significant ceremony at St Peter's Basilica, thus enhancing India's influence within the Vatican.

