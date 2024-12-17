Left Menu

Pharrell Williams Named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in Paris

Pharrell Williams has been appointed UNESCO's goodwill ambassador for artistic education and entrepreneurship, enhancing his cultural influence in Paris. His role involves promoting initiatives like preserving Indigenous cultures and advancing education. Williams’ appointment coincides with the U.S. rejoining UNESCO, highlighting his global reach in fashion and music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:49 IST
Pharrell Williams, the pop sensation and fashion innovator, is set to become UNESCO's goodwill ambassador for artistic education and entrepreneurial efforts, reinforcing his significant presence in Paris. This announcement follows his performance at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral and his ongoing role as Louis Vuitton's menswear artistic director.

Williams' new position tasks him with advocating for UNESCO's goals, which include safeguarding Indigenous cultures, advancing women's education and health care, and promoting awareness of genocide prevention. His appointment places him alongside other notable figures like Herbie Hancock and Vik Muniz.

Williams' engagement with UNESCO comes at a pivotal time, shortly after the US has rejoined the agency, a move marked ceremonially by First Lady Jill Biden. This reinstates international collaborations previously halted under the Trump administration due to allegations of anti-Israel bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

