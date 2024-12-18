Left Menu

Rapper Badshah Caught in Traffic Violation Controversy

Popular rapper Badshah's vehicle was issued a challan for Rs 15,000 by Gurugram Traffic Police for driving on the wrong side of the road. The incident, which went viral on social media, occurred on December 15 during a concert visit. Badshah denies any involvement in the violation.

Badshah

In a recent incident, Gurugram Traffic Police fined a vehicle associated with renowned rapper Badshah Rs 15,000 for driving on the wrong side of the road. According to authorities, the mishap occurred on December 15 when Badshah was en route to a concert at Airia Mall in Gurugram.

The SUV, owned by Deepender Malik from Panipat and used by Badshah, caught public attention as it was captured on video violating traffic rules. Despite the evidence, Badshah has denied involvement, and his team asserts that the vehicle was driven by a licensed driver rather than the rapper himself.

Traffic police confirmed a violation for driving opposite traffic flow, rash driving, and loud music, citing the Motor Vehicles Act. Badshah's team assured cooperation with authorities in any investigation while challenging the validity of the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

