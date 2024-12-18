Left Menu

Reva Kaurase Sets Major Wedding Fashion Goals

Television actress Reva Kaurase, known for her roles in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti and Deewaniyat, showcased remarkable fashion sense during her sister's wedding. Her stunning outfits at various functions, including the Haldi, Sangeet, and Mehendi, set significant fashion goals for fans this festive season.

Reva Kaurase Sets Major Wedding Fashion Goals
Reva Kaurase, a celebrated television actress, turned her sister's wedding into a parade of fashion prowess. Known for her roles in popular TV shows, Reva made a style statement as she donned breathtaking outfits across multiple wedding celebrations.

The Haldi ceremony saw her in a pastel yellow sleeveless kurta paired with a magenta salwar, adorned with subtle embellishments. Traditional silver jewelry and soft makeup enhanced her look, complemented by a neat braid and henna-adorned hands.

During the Sangeet, Reva appeared regal in a purple velvet sharara by designer Soshaibysofi by Shweta Gupta. A teal ensemble for the Mehendi and a dreamy pink lehenga by Designer Panna Sarees for the wedding highlighted her impeccable style and eye for detail, making her a wedding fashion icon to emulate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

