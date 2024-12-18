Reva Kaurase Sets Major Wedding Fashion Goals

Reva Kaurase, a celebrated television actress, turned her sister's wedding into a parade of fashion prowess. Known for her roles in popular TV shows, Reva made a style statement as she donned breathtaking outfits across multiple wedding celebrations.

The Haldi ceremony saw her in a pastel yellow sleeveless kurta paired with a magenta salwar, adorned with subtle embellishments. Traditional silver jewelry and soft makeup enhanced her look, complemented by a neat braid and henna-adorned hands.

During the Sangeet, Reva appeared regal in a purple velvet sharara by designer Soshaibysofi by Shweta Gupta. A teal ensemble for the Mehendi and a dreamy pink lehenga by Designer Panna Sarees for the wedding highlighted her impeccable style and eye for detail, making her a wedding fashion icon to emulate.

(With inputs from agencies.)