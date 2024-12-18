Tragic Selfie Mishaps in Himachal Pradesh: A Growing Concern

The tragic trend of selfie-related accidents continues to plague Himachal Pradesh's scenic regions. On Tuesday, Nikhil Kumar, a 28-year-old tourist from Rajasthan, lost his life after falling into the Chandra River while attempting to capture a selfie.

The rescue operation involved local police, the National Disaster Response Force, and other agencies, operating under harsh temperature conditions. His body was recovered the following morning, 500 meters from where he slipped.

Officials are urging tourists to exercise caution, particularly around rivers, and to respect safety advisories. Similar incidents have claimed lives recently, prompting calls for greater awareness and responsibility among visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)