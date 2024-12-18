Left Menu

Tragic Selfie Mishaps in Himachal Pradesh: A Growing Concern

The body of tourist Nikhil Kumar was retrieved after he fell into a river in Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, while taking a selfie. Authorities warn tourists to heed advisories about staying away from rivers. Past incidents include fatalities in the Beas River near Manali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:56 IST
Tragic Selfie Mishaps in Himachal Pradesh: A Growing Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic trend of selfie-related accidents continues to plague Himachal Pradesh's scenic regions. On Tuesday, Nikhil Kumar, a 28-year-old tourist from Rajasthan, lost his life after falling into the Chandra River while attempting to capture a selfie.

The rescue operation involved local police, the National Disaster Response Force, and other agencies, operating under harsh temperature conditions. His body was recovered the following morning, 500 meters from where he slipped.

Officials are urging tourists to exercise caution, particularly around rivers, and to respect safety advisories. Similar incidents have claimed lives recently, prompting calls for greater awareness and responsibility among visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024