YouTuber Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Hyderabad
A YouTuber from Hyderabad was arrested after a 32-year-old woman co-actor accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct. She filed a complaint, alleging inappropriate behavior during a web series shoot. The police have registered a case and taken the 38-year-old YouTuber into custody with further investigation ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:06 IST
A YouTuber in Hyderabad has been taken into custody following allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by a female co-actor, according to local police.
The 32-year-old woman lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station, claiming Prasad Behera abused and harassed her multiple times, and made inappropriate contact during a web series shoot.
The police registered a case against the 38-year-old YouTuber and arrested him. An investigation is currently in progress to uncover further details.
