YouTuber Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Hyderabad

A YouTuber in Hyderabad has been taken into custody following allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by a female co-actor, according to local police.

The 32-year-old woman lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station, claiming Prasad Behera abused and harassed her multiple times, and made inappropriate contact during a web series shoot.

The police registered a case against the 38-year-old YouTuber and arrested him. An investigation is currently in progress to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)