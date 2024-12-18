Fighting for Freedom: Gritzewsky's Battle to Save Hostage Boyfriend

Ilana Gritzewsky is waging a crucial fight to retrieve her boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, from Hamas captivity. Despite hopeful signs of a phased release for captives, Zangauker may not be freed initially due to his age, leaving Gritzewsky frightened that negotiations could collapse or worse, he might perish before release.

Gritzewsky knows the dangers all too well, having been held hostage for 55 days before being freed last year. Undeterred, she remains a prominent voice at protests, pushing for all hostages' release, while witnessing a relentless 14-month ordeal testing the resolve of countless captive relatives.

With over 45,000 casualties from the conflict, including 100 hostages freed in a recent truce, Israel continues its military efforts in Gaza. However, for Gritzewsky and Zangauker's mother, ending the war means securing an all-inclusive release deal for the remaining captives, keeping up relentless pressure on the Israeli government.

