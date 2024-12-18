Plastics Future: Indplas’25 Set to Revolutionize Industry in Kolkata

Left Menu

The 10th International Plastics Exhibition, Indplas’25, will occur in Kolkata from February 28 to March 3, 2025. Organized by the Indian Plastics Federation, the event will highlight sustainability, technological advancements, and business growth opportunities in the plastics sector, attracting exhibitors from across the globe.

  • Country:
  • India

The 10th International Plastics Exhibition, known as Indplas'25, will take place in Kolkata from February 28 to March 3, 2025, as announced by officials on Wednesday.

Organized by the Indian Plastics Federation (IPF), this B2B event seeks to catalyze the plastics industry by focusing on sustainability, technological advancements, and business expansion, according to Indplas'25 Chairman Ashok Jajodia.

The exhibition promises to display the newest innovations and technologies in plastics manufacturing and processing. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to connect with industry leaders, observe live demonstrations, and participate in seminars and workshops, Jajodia said. Participants from Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Germany, the USA, and Iran are expected to join.

(With inputs from agencies.)

