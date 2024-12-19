Left Menu

Adani's Inspiring Campaign: 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hai' Impact

The Adani conglomerate has launched a new version of its 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hai' campaign, aiming to rebuild its image following a US bribery case indictment. This campaign focuses on inspiring human-interest stories showcasing the positive impact of Adani's projects on millions of Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:51 IST
Adani's Inspiring Campaign: 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hai' Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has launched an invigorating new installment of its 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hai' campaign. The initiative aims to spotlight the corporation's positive societal impacts amidst recent legal challenges in the United States. The campaign shifts focus from traditional metrics to compelling human-interest stories.

On November 20, 2024, the US Department of Justice and the SEC brought charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain, alleging securities and wire fraud associated with AGEL bond offerings. Despite this, the Adani Group is forging ahead with its campaign, underscoring its commitment to transformative infrastructure projects.

The campaign's inaugural film, 'Pehle Pankha Phir Bijli,' crafted by Ogilvy India, shares a heartwarming tale of determination. It illustrates Adani's renewable energy initiatives through the eyes of a hopeful young boy witnessing wind turbines bring electricity to his village. The narrative exemplifies Adani's vision of societal upliftment through infrastructure initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024