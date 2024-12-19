Adani's Inspiring Campaign: 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hai' Impact

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has launched an invigorating new installment of its 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hai' campaign. The initiative aims to spotlight the corporation's positive societal impacts amidst recent legal challenges in the United States. The campaign shifts focus from traditional metrics to compelling human-interest stories.

On November 20, 2024, the US Department of Justice and the SEC brought charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain, alleging securities and wire fraud associated with AGEL bond offerings. Despite this, the Adani Group is forging ahead with its campaign, underscoring its commitment to transformative infrastructure projects.

The campaign's inaugural film, 'Pehle Pankha Phir Bijli,' crafted by Ogilvy India, shares a heartwarming tale of determination. It illustrates Adani's renewable energy initiatives through the eyes of a hopeful young boy witnessing wind turbines bring electricity to his village. The narrative exemplifies Adani's vision of societal upliftment through infrastructure initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)