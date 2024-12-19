Purification Ceremony Revives Historic Shiva Temple
A purification ceremony was conducted at a long-abandoned Shiva temple in a Muslim-majority area, led by right-wing organisations and local BJP leaders. The event aims to restore the temple for regular prayers, despite concerns over past neglect and local demographic changes.
- Country:
- India
A riveting 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony recently took place at an abandoned Shiva temple in a predominantly Muslim neighborhood, orchestrated by right-wing groups and some local BJP leaders.
Amidst tight security, the Bajrang Dal and All India Karni Sena spearheaded the event, attracting participants from nearby communities. They aimed to revive regular prayers at the temple, which had been neglected for several years.
Local authorities, including former Aligarh Mayor Shakuntala Bharti, voiced concerns over the temple's prior state, and efforts are underway for its restoration. Meanwhile, local residents from different communities have shown support for the temple's revitalization.
(With inputs from agencies.)