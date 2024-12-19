Left Menu

Purification Ceremony Revives Historic Shiva Temple

A purification ceremony was conducted at a long-abandoned Shiva temple in a Muslim-majority area, led by right-wing organisations and local BJP leaders. The event aims to restore the temple for regular prayers, despite concerns over past neglect and local demographic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:35 IST
Purification Ceremony Revives Historic Shiva Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A riveting 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony recently took place at an abandoned Shiva temple in a predominantly Muslim neighborhood, orchestrated by right-wing groups and some local BJP leaders.

Amidst tight security, the Bajrang Dal and All India Karni Sena spearheaded the event, attracting participants from nearby communities. They aimed to revive regular prayers at the temple, which had been neglected for several years.

Local authorities, including former Aligarh Mayor Shakuntala Bharti, voiced concerns over the temple's prior state, and efforts are underway for its restoration. Meanwhile, local residents from different communities have shown support for the temple's revitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024