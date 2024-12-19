Purification Ceremony Revives Historic Shiva Temple

A riveting 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony recently took place at an abandoned Shiva temple in a predominantly Muslim neighborhood, orchestrated by right-wing groups and some local BJP leaders.

Amidst tight security, the Bajrang Dal and All India Karni Sena spearheaded the event, attracting participants from nearby communities. They aimed to revive regular prayers at the temple, which had been neglected for several years.

Local authorities, including former Aligarh Mayor Shakuntala Bharti, voiced concerns over the temple's prior state, and efforts are underway for its restoration. Meanwhile, local residents from different communities have shown support for the temple's revitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)