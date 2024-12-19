Left Menu

Government Invests Heavily in Monument Preservation Amidst Challenges

The government spent Rs 443.53 crore in 2023-24 on preserving monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India. Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat provided the data in Parliament, highlighting ongoing conservation efforts and the penalties under the Ancient Monuments Act for damaging protected sites.

Updated: 19-12-2024 16:05 IST
  • India

The government has allocated a substantial Rs 443.53 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24 for the preservation of monuments safeguarded by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), according to a disclosure made in Parliament by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat revealed this expenditure while addressing concerns in the Rajya Sabha about the challenges of maintaining the 3,698 centrally protected sites across the country. These monuments require regular inspection and preservation based on resource availability and current needs.

In response to queries, the minister underscored the provisions under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, which impose penalties on individuals or entities responsible for the deterioration or misuse of these historic sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

