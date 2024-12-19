Controversy Sparks Over RSS Event at Gandhi's Gujarat Vidyapith
Sudarshan Iyenger, a former Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, objected to an RSS event at the institute, claiming it signifies dominance over the Gandhian institution. The RSS counters, arguing the event aligns with Gandhi's ideology. Gujarat Vidyapith insists it rents space for external events without involvement.
Sudarshan Iyenger, a Gandhian scholar and former Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, has expressed strong objections to an upcoming event organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the historic institute.
While Iyenger argues the venue choice suggests an assertion of dominance by the RSS, the organization contends the event's topics align with Mahatma Gandhi's values, including social harmony and swadeshi products. The university states it customarily rents its premises to external bodies for various activities.
The RSS plans a gathering named 'Sajjan Shakti Sangam' to commemorate its 100th anniversary, drawing notable figures to discuss issues such as environmental conservation. Despite RSS claims of ideological alignment, Iyenger holds firm that the event is inappropriate at a university founded by Gandhi.
