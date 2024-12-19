Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over RSS Event at Gandhi's Gujarat Vidyapith

Sudarshan Iyenger, a former Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, objected to an RSS event at the institute, claiming it signifies dominance over the Gandhian institution. The RSS counters, arguing the event aligns with Gandhi's ideology. Gujarat Vidyapith insists it rents space for external events without involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:24 IST
Controversy Sparks Over RSS Event at Gandhi's Gujarat Vidyapith
Representative image Image Credit: Geograph
  • Country:
  • India

Sudarshan Iyenger, a Gandhian scholar and former Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, has expressed strong objections to an upcoming event organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the historic institute.

While Iyenger argues the venue choice suggests an assertion of dominance by the RSS, the organization contends the event's topics align with Mahatma Gandhi's values, including social harmony and swadeshi products. The university states it customarily rents its premises to external bodies for various activities.

The RSS plans a gathering named 'Sajjan Shakti Sangam' to commemorate its 100th anniversary, drawing notable figures to discuss issues such as environmental conservation. Despite RSS claims of ideological alignment, Iyenger holds firm that the event is inappropriate at a university founded by Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024