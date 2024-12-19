RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against 'Extreme Individualism' and Population Decline
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat criticized extreme individualism, linking it to population decline. He warned that society might perish if growth falls below 2.1. He emphasized the significance of community, urging a balance between career aspirations and social responsibilities at a Hindu Seva Mahotsav event in Pune.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat issued a stern warning against what he termed 'extreme individualism' during his address at the Hindu Seva Mahotsav in Pune.
Bhagwat suggested that this societal phenomenon might contribute to the declining population numbers. He argued that prioritizing personal career goals over communal obligations could lead to social imbalance.
Echoing these sentiments, Swami Govind Giri Maharaj underscored the urgency of this issue, stressing the need for an increase in the Hindu population to avert societal decline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
