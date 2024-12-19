Left Menu

Historic Temple Dispute Sparks Tensions in Katghar

Residents of Katghar allege that a cooperative body encroached on a historic Ganga Maharani temple. Built around 250 years ago, the site is now claimed by a society. The controversy involves local trustees and police are surveying the area as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A historic dispute has erupted in the Katghar locality over a temple believed to be 250 years old. Residents claim that the Ganga Maharani temple has been encroached upon by a cooperative body, sparking tensions in the area.

According to Narendra Singh, whose ancestors allegedly constructed the temple, official documentation of the site dates back to 1905. The temple fell into different hands after 1950, leading to a controversial change from a place of worship to a cooperative society's property.

Police are investigating the matter, as there are reports of some property trustees selling land portions. Inspector Jitendra Singh confirmed that the area remains under surveillance. The ongoing controversy involves disputes from both sides regarding land ownership and its historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

