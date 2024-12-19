Cultural Bridges: Uttar Pradesh and Manipur Unite
'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' is a cultural program between Uttar Pradesh and Manipur to enhance interaction and mutual understanding through various cultural exchanges. The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding aims to strengthen connections in language, arts, tourism, and sports over a period of three years.
The governments of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur have formalized a collaborative effort by signing a Memorandum of Understanding as part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme, aimed at fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding between different regions.
This initiative encourages activities that build structured cultural connections through language, tradition, music, tourism, cuisine, and sports, thus enhancing inter-state relationships and sharing best practices.
The agreement, signed at an event in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, is set to be effective immediately and valid for three years, with a potential renewal for an additional three years.
