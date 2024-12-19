Cultural Bridges: Uttar Pradesh and Manipur Unite

The governments of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur have formalized a collaborative effort by signing a Memorandum of Understanding as part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme, aimed at fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding between different regions.

This initiative encourages activities that build structured cultural connections through language, tradition, music, tourism, cuisine, and sports, thus enhancing inter-state relationships and sharing best practices.

The agreement, signed at an event in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, is set to be effective immediately and valid for three years, with a potential renewal for an additional three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)