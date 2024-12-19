Left Menu

Cultural Bridges: Uttar Pradesh and Manipur Unite

'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' is a cultural program between Uttar Pradesh and Manipur to enhance interaction and mutual understanding through various cultural exchanges. The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding aims to strengthen connections in language, arts, tourism, and sports over a period of three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:31 IST
Cultural Bridges: Uttar Pradesh and Manipur Unite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The governments of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur have formalized a collaborative effort by signing a Memorandum of Understanding as part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme, aimed at fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding between different regions.

This initiative encourages activities that build structured cultural connections through language, tradition, music, tourism, cuisine, and sports, thus enhancing inter-state relationships and sharing best practices.

The agreement, signed at an event in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, is set to be effective immediately and valid for three years, with a potential renewal for an additional three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024