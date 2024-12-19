Left Menu

From Page to Screen: 'Reminders of Him' Set for Cinematic Debut

Vanessa Caswill, known for her work on 'Little Women', will direct 'Reminders of Him', the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel. The story focuses on Kenna Rowan's quest to reunite with her daughter after a prison stint. The film is set for a Valentine's release in 2026.

From Page to Screen: 'Reminders of Him' Set for Cinematic Debut
Vanessa Caswill (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Vanessa Caswill, celebrated for her directorial work on miniseries like 'Thirteen' and 'Little Women', has been confirmed as the director for 'Reminders of Him'. This film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's poignant romantic novel that tells the story of Kenna Rowan, a mother returning to her hometown after a five-year prison term for a tragic error.

Published in 2022, 'Reminders of Him' has resonated with readers around the world, selling over 6.5 million copies and translating into 45 languages. Hoover expressed her engagement with fans who've seen parts of themselves in Kenna's journey of facing tragedy and striving for a fresh start.

Details about the cast are yet to be released, but the film is set to hit theatres right before Valentine's Day on February 13, 2026. This project adds to Hoover's growing Hollywood presence, following adaptations like 'Verity', starring Anne Hathaway, and the earlier Sony Pictures adaptation of 'It Ends With Us'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

