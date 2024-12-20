Shah Rukh Khan Headlines A23's Strategic Gaming Campaign 'Yahan Dimaag Jeetega'

Head Digital Works, a leading player in India's skill-gaming industry, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity with its latest 'Yahan Dimaag Jeetega' campaign.

The campaign, fronted by Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, aligns itself with the ethos of strategic thinking and skill application. It features two films that capture everyday situations where strategy leads to victory, mirroring the gameplay experience on A23 platforms.

With over 75 million registered users, A23 seeks to strengthen its position in the online gaming landscape, promoting Rummy and Poker as professional games that reward skill and strategic acumen.

