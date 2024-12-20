Tilda Swinton to Receive Honorary Golden Bear at Berlinale 2025

In recognition of her illustrious career, actress Tilda Swinton will be honored with an honorary Golden Bear at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival. The announcement was made as part of The Hollywood Reporter's coverage of the event.

Berlinale festival director Tricia Tuttle praised Swinton, saying, "She brings so much humanity, compassion, intelligence, humor, and style." Tuttle emphasized Swinton's remarkable range and her influence on modern filmmaking, noting her long-standing connection with the Berlinale.

Swinton expressed her deep connection to the Berlinale, stating that the festival was her introduction to international filmmaking. The 75th Berlin International Film Festival is set to take place from February 13-23, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)