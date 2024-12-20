Left Menu

Dover Lane Music Conference Pays Tribute to Classical Legends

The Dover Lane Music Conference in Kolkata will honor classical music legends, including Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ustad Ashish Khan, and Pt. Rajeev Taranath. The event, featuring top musicians, highlights Hussain's deep ties to the conference, marking a rich celebration of classical heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Dover Lane Music Conference, a key event in Kolkata's classical music scene, is set to pay homage to Tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain and three other acclaimed artists who recently passed away.

According to Bratindra Mustafi, chairman of the 73rd edition, the conference will honor Ustad Ashish Khan and Pt. Rajeev Taranath, alongside its first chairman, Pradipta Shankar Sen. The event runs from January 22 to 25, featuring luminaries like Elam Indira Devi, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ulhas Kashalkar.

Highlighting Ustad Zakir Hussain's affinity for the conference, Mustafi recalled memorable performances, including a legendary jugalbandi with his father. The tribute underscores Dover Lane's place in preserving classical music's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

