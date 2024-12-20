Left Menu

Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival: A Symphony of Tribute and Innovation

The Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival, initiated by Dr. L Subramaniam in memory of his father, is a prestigious multi-city event in India showcasing instrumental music. The festival, which started in Chennai in 1992, aims to promote Indian classical music globally, offering a platform for both veteran and emerging musicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:26 IST
Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival: A Symphony of Tribute and Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The second edition of the three-day instrumental music festival in Chennai marks the commencement of the 34th Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival. Initiated in 1992 by violin maestro Dr. L Subramaniam, the festival is a tribute to his father, V Lakshminarayana, and is celebrated across multiple cities in India.

Originally confined to Chennai, the festival now features performances by renowned musicians like Amjad Ali Khan and Mandolin Srinivas, as well as budding artists from the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts. The festival is a testament to Indian classical music's global appeal, emphasizing instrumentalists' vital roles.

The 2024-25 edition continues its journey from Chennai to Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai. Additionally, the Lakshminarayana International Award 2024 will honor Bharatanatyam legend Padma Subrahmanyam, highlighting the festival's commitment to celebrating artistic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024