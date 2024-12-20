Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival: A Symphony of Tribute and Innovation

The second edition of the three-day instrumental music festival in Chennai marks the commencement of the 34th Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival. Initiated in 1992 by violin maestro Dr. L Subramaniam, the festival is a tribute to his father, V Lakshminarayana, and is celebrated across multiple cities in India.

Originally confined to Chennai, the festival now features performances by renowned musicians like Amjad Ali Khan and Mandolin Srinivas, as well as budding artists from the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts. The festival is a testament to Indian classical music's global appeal, emphasizing instrumentalists' vital roles.

The 2024-25 edition continues its journey from Chennai to Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai. Additionally, the Lakshminarayana International Award 2024 will honor Bharatanatyam legend Padma Subrahmanyam, highlighting the festival's commitment to celebrating artistic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)