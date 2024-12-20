Left Menu

Crowd Surge at Religious Gathering Sparks Safety Concerns, Injuries Reported

A crowd surge at a religious gathering addressing the Shiv Katha by preacher Pradip Mishra led to several women sustaining injuries. Authorities denied reports of a stampede, ensuring the situation was under control with no casualties. The event, held in Shatabdi Nagar, will continue as planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant crowd gathered for a religious event led to several injuries, according to reports from Friday's congregation. The event, hosted by preacher Pradip Mishra, who conducts the Shiv Katha, saw hundreds in attendance.

While initial stories suggested a stampede occurred, officials have denied such claims. Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada confirmed that some women were injured but received prompt first aid from the authorities.

Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena emphasized that security had been robustly prepared and no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, the event, organized by the Shri Kedhareshwar Seva Samiti, continues without disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

