Left Menu

Rewriting History: Arlekar's Perspective on India's Freedom Struggle

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar asserts that British rulers left India due to the threat of armed resistance, not 'satyagraha'. He calls for revealing true historical narratives, particularly about the Goa inquisition and accuses Congress-led governments of supporting narratives that cast Indians as subjugated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:00 IST
Rewriting History: Arlekar's Perspective on India's Freedom Struggle
Arlekar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar has made a provocative claim that British rulers left India not because of Mahatma Gandhi's 'satyagraha', but after realizing that armed resistance from native people posed a real threat. He stressed the need to bring forth true historical narratives without fear.

Speaking at a book event, Arlekar criticized the portrayal of Indian history, particularly the narrative perpetuated by the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) and alleged that Congress-led governments supported a slavery mentality. He pointed to the Goa inquisition as a history that needs retelling.

Arlekar, who has roots in Goa, suggested that true accounts of India's independence, including armed struggles, need to be discussed. He urged scholars to examine British parliamentary debates which acknowledged the impact of armed resistance as a catalyst for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024