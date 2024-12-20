Rewriting History: Arlekar's Perspective on India's Freedom Struggle
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar asserts that British rulers left India due to the threat of armed resistance, not 'satyagraha'. He calls for revealing true historical narratives, particularly about the Goa inquisition and accuses Congress-led governments of supporting narratives that cast Indians as subjugated.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar has made a provocative claim that British rulers left India not because of Mahatma Gandhi's 'satyagraha', but after realizing that armed resistance from native people posed a real threat. He stressed the need to bring forth true historical narratives without fear.
Speaking at a book event, Arlekar criticized the portrayal of Indian history, particularly the narrative perpetuated by the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) and alleged that Congress-led governments supported a slavery mentality. He pointed to the Goa inquisition as a history that needs retelling.
Arlekar, who has roots in Goa, suggested that true accounts of India's independence, including armed struggles, need to be discussed. He urged scholars to examine British parliamentary debates which acknowledged the impact of armed resistance as a catalyst for independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Through The Lens: 5 Most Significant Events In Ethereum’s History
Thessaloniki Metro: A Journey Through History
ISRO and ESA Make History with Precision Satellite Formation
Zak Crawley Makes History with First-Over Six in Wellington Test
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' creates history, earns Rs 294 crore in worldwide gross on opening day