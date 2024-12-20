Historic Cannes Win: Indian Filmmaker Payal Kapadia Honored at IFFK

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia was honored with the Spirit of Cinema award at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), recognizing her groundbreaking Grand Prix victory at the Cannes Film Festival for her film 'All We Imagine as Light'. This win marks her as the first Indian director in three decades to enter Cannes' main competition section.

Besides its Grand Prix accolade, Kapadia's film is also in the running for two Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards in 2025. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the award. During the event, Vijayan lauded the festival for showcasing feminist politics and inclusivity, with over 40 female-directed films featured.

The IFFK commenced on December 13 at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram, wrapping up on December 20. 'All We Imagine As Light' explores the lives of Prabha, a troubled nurse, and Anu, her young roommate, as they navigate personal challenges in a beach town. It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, produced as an Indo-French collaboration.

