Indian director Payal Kapadia was awarded the Spirit of Cinema award at the International Film Festival of Kerala, following her Grand Prix win at Cannes. Her acclaimed film, 'All We Imagine as Light', is also nominated for two Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, marking a milestone in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:02 IST
Historic Cannes Win: Indian Filmmaker Payal Kapadia Honored at IFFK
Payal Kapadia receives the Spirit of Cinema award 29th IFFK (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia was honored with the Spirit of Cinema award at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), recognizing her groundbreaking Grand Prix victory at the Cannes Film Festival for her film 'All We Imagine as Light'. This win marks her as the first Indian director in three decades to enter Cannes' main competition section.

Besides its Grand Prix accolade, Kapadia's film is also in the running for two Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards in 2025. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the award. During the event, Vijayan lauded the festival for showcasing feminist politics and inclusivity, with over 40 female-directed films featured.

The IFFK commenced on December 13 at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram, wrapping up on December 20. 'All We Imagine As Light' explores the lives of Prabha, a troubled nurse, and Anu, her young roommate, as they navigate personal challenges in a beach town. It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, produced as an Indo-French collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

