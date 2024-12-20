Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Atishi Celebrates Spirit of Inclusion

Chief Minister Atishi attended a Christmas and New Year event at the Delhi Assembly, emphasizing India's unity in diversity. Highlighting efforts for inclusivity, she praised the government's decade-long work towards uplifting all communities. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was commended for celebrating diverse festivals in the Assembly.

Chief Minister Atishi marked the annual Christmas and New Year celebrations at the Delhi Assembly complex on Friday, as detailed in an official statement. She underscored India's unity in diversity ethos by asserting that every religion emphasizes aiding the underprivileged.

Atishi reflected on her government's decade-long commitment to fostering inclusivity across all faiths and communities, aiming to realize this dream for Delhi's 2 crore residents. She praised Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for his role in celebrating diverse festivals with grandeur, aligning with India's constitutional vision.

Further remarking on Christmas as a beacon of empathy, she stressed the importance of collective responsibility, particularly for governments, in enhancing the prospects of the less fortunate, ensuring every individual feels included and valued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

