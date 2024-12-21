Feast of Faith: Free Meals for Millions at Maha Kumbh
In anticipation of Maha Kumbh, a major event for Sanatan faith devotees, numerous organizations are setting up community feasts or 'bhandaras' to offer free meals to millions of pilgrims as a religious act. Prominent groups like Akshaya Patra and ISKCON participate. Government provides subsidized food supplies.
- Country:
- India
As the Maha Kumbh, a pivotal gathering for Sanatan faith followers, approaches, hundreds of organizations prepare to serve free meals to millions of pilgrims. This act, seen as a religious merit, involves hosting 'bhandaras' or community feasts across the event grounds.
The expected participation of 8,000 to 10,000 organizations, as noted by Vijay Vishwas Pant, Commissioner of Prayagraj Division, highlights the scale of the event. Noteworthy organizations like Akshaya Patra and ISKCON are famous for their significant contributions to feeding pilgrims during this period.
Local authorities, including Vivek Chaturvedi, emphasize the cultural importance of bathing and donations during the Kumbh festivities. The community feasts span beyond the fairgrounds to city intersections and alleys, reflecting widespread communal support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
45 cr devotees expected at Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025, says UP Deputy CM Maurya
Health preparations in full swing in Prayagraj, 10-bed ICU ready at Central Hospital ahead of CM Yogi's arrival
Aviation Minister Inspects Prayagraj Airport Amid Maha Kumbh Preparations
Mahakumbh 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza Awaits in Prayagraj
Prayagraj Prepares for 2025 Maha Kumbh with New Airport Terminal and Facilities