Feast of Faith: Free Meals for Millions at Maha Kumbh

As the Maha Kumbh, a pivotal gathering for Sanatan faith followers, approaches, hundreds of organizations prepare to serve free meals to millions of pilgrims. This act, seen as a religious merit, involves hosting 'bhandaras' or community feasts across the event grounds.

The expected participation of 8,000 to 10,000 organizations, as noted by Vijay Vishwas Pant, Commissioner of Prayagraj Division, highlights the scale of the event. Noteworthy organizations like Akshaya Patra and ISKCON are famous for their significant contributions to feeding pilgrims during this period.

Local authorities, including Vivek Chaturvedi, emphasize the cultural importance of bathing and donations during the Kumbh festivities. The community feasts span beyond the fairgrounds to city intersections and alleys, reflecting widespread communal support.

