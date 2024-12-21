Left Menu

Feast of Faith: Free Meals for Millions at Maha Kumbh

In anticipation of Maha Kumbh, a major event for Sanatan faith devotees, numerous organizations are setting up community feasts or 'bhandaras' to offer free meals to millions of pilgrims as a religious act. Prominent groups like Akshaya Patra and ISKCON participate. Government provides subsidized food supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maha Kumbh, a pivotal gathering for Sanatan faith followers, approaches, hundreds of organizations prepare to serve free meals to millions of pilgrims. This act, seen as a religious merit, involves hosting 'bhandaras' or community feasts across the event grounds.

The expected participation of 8,000 to 10,000 organizations, as noted by Vijay Vishwas Pant, Commissioner of Prayagraj Division, highlights the scale of the event. Noteworthy organizations like Akshaya Patra and ISKCON are famous for their significant contributions to feeding pilgrims during this period.

Local authorities, including Vivek Chaturvedi, emphasize the cultural importance of bathing and donations during the Kumbh festivities. The community feasts span beyond the fairgrounds to city intersections and alleys, reflecting widespread communal support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

