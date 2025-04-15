Left Menu

Pilgrims Flock to Register for Annual Amarnath Yatra as Enthusiasm Peaks

Offline registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra has begun, with devoted pilgrims flocking to designated bank branches to secure their spot for the spiritual journey starting July 3. The 38-day pilgrimage will take place through two routes, Pahalgam and Baltal, concluding on August 9.

The fervent registration process for the annual Amarnath Yatra is officially underway. Enthusiastic devotees line up outside branches nationwide, eager to secure a place in the coveted first batch for this revered pilgrimage. The excitement is palpable as they hope to visit the sacred shrine amidst the chants of 'Bham Bham Bole'.

Spanning 38 days from July 3 to August 9, the yatra will take the faithful via the traditional Pahalgam and the shorter, more challenging Baltal routes. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has made provisions for registrations through 540 designated bank branches and an online portal, catering to the massive interest observed this year.

The demographic restrictions set by the board ensure the safety and wellbeing of participants, with guidelines restricting registration for children under the age of 13, adults over 75, and pregnant women beyond six weeks. Last year, the annual pilgrimage witnessed record participation, and this year promises a similarly high turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

