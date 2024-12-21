Crowd Management Measures Announced for Sabarimala Festival

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has announced a cap on pilgrim numbers at the Lord Ayyappa temple on December 25 and 26 as part of crowd management for the annual mandala puja festival.

On December 25, coinciding with the arrival of the thanka anki procession, the temple will allow 50,000 pilgrims to offer darshan at the sannidhanam. The following day, known for the auspicious mandala puja, 60,000 devotees will be permitted to enter the hill temple for prayers.

In a bid to manage the potential heavy rush during these days, the TDB will restrict spot bookings to 5,000 per day.

(With inputs from agencies.)