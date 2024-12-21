Left Menu

Crowd Management Measures Announced for Sabarimala Festival

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) plans to control crowds at the Lord Ayyappa temple on December 25 and 26 by limiting pilgrim numbers to 50,000 and 60,000, respectively. Spot bookings will be capped at 5,000 each day to manage the influx during the mandala puja festival.

Updated: 21-12-2024 16:37 IST
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has announced a cap on pilgrim numbers at the Lord Ayyappa temple on December 25 and 26 as part of crowd management for the annual mandala puja festival.

On December 25, coinciding with the arrival of the thanka anki procession, the temple will allow 50,000 pilgrims to offer darshan at the sannidhanam. The following day, known for the auspicious mandala puja, 60,000 devotees will be permitted to enter the hill temple for prayers.

In a bid to manage the potential heavy rush during these days, the TDB will restrict spot bookings to 5,000 per day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

