Unleashing Creativity: Delhi's Schools of Specialised Excellence Shine
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi praised the creativity of students from the city's Schools of Specialised Excellence during the Lehar 2024 art exhibition. The event highlighted the transformation of government schools over the past decade, showcasing diverse artistic talents including folk art from West Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi commended the impressive artistic prowess of students attending the city's Schools of Specialised Excellence during the inauguration of the Lehar 2024 art exhibition. This event, held at Shankar's Centre for Children CBT, showcased a range of artistic expressions.
In her address, Atishi highlighted the remarkable progress made by government schools over the past decade. Once lacking basic necessities, these schools have now evolved into institutions that nurture world-class artists under visionary leadership.
Among the exhibition's attractions were cultural performances and artworks like magazines and installations. AAP leader Manish Sisodia emphasized the shift in educational priorities, noting that these schools are dedicated to the arts rather than competitive exams, fostering a space for artistic aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Schools
- Specialised
- Excellence
- Atishi
- Art
- Exhibition
- Talent
- Folk
- Transformation
ALSO READ
South Korea's ruling party chief says it's necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.
India-US Defense Ties: A Bipartisan Beacon
Tension Rises as South Korea Braces for Possible Martial Law
Political Shockwaves: South Korea's Turmoil Over Martial Law
Prajakta Koli's Debut Novel 'Too Good to Be True' Takes Bestseller Charts by Storm