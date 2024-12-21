Film Producer Deceived in Rs 30 Lakh Loan Scam
Police in Nagpur have charged four individuals for allegedly cheating a film producer out of Rs 30 lakh under the pretense of securing him a Rs 2 crore loan. The accused, including a woman claiming high-level contacts, took the money as a 'processing fee' but failed to deliver the promised loan.
Police have registered a case against four individuals accused of defrauding a Nagpur-based film producer of Rs 30 lakh. The producer, Amit Parmeshwar Dhupe, alleged that six months ago, a woman approached him, declaring she had influential connections and could arrange a substantial loan.
According to Dhupe, the woman introduced him to another man who claimed his son worked at a public sector bank, enabling them to secure a Rs 2 crore loan, provided he paid a Rs 40 lakh fee upfront. Dhupe paid Rs 30 lakh and intended to transfer the rest later.
The loan did not materialize, leading the accused to cease communications. On December 19, one of the group members allegedly threatened Dhupe, prompting him to file a police report. The four accused now face charges of cheating and fraud, as investigations continue.
