Left Menu

Film Producer Deceived in Rs 30 Lakh Loan Scam

Police in Nagpur have charged four individuals for allegedly cheating a film producer out of Rs 30 lakh under the pretense of securing him a Rs 2 crore loan. The accused, including a woman claiming high-level contacts, took the money as a 'processing fee' but failed to deliver the promised loan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:24 IST
Film Producer Deceived in Rs 30 Lakh Loan Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against four individuals accused of defrauding a Nagpur-based film producer of Rs 30 lakh. The producer, Amit Parmeshwar Dhupe, alleged that six months ago, a woman approached him, declaring she had influential connections and could arrange a substantial loan.

According to Dhupe, the woman introduced him to another man who claimed his son worked at a public sector bank, enabling them to secure a Rs 2 crore loan, provided he paid a Rs 40 lakh fee upfront. Dhupe paid Rs 30 lakh and intended to transfer the rest later.

The loan did not materialize, leading the accused to cease communications. On December 19, one of the group members allegedly threatened Dhupe, prompting him to file a police report. The four accused now face charges of cheating and fraud, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024