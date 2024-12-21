Warmth and Culture Unite: International Pheran Day Celebrations in Kashmir

In a heartwarming initiative, the Army commemorated International Pheran Day by giving traditional cloaks to underprivileged families near the Line of Control in Kashmir. This gesture aims to help them endure the chilling winter season.

The PRO Defence in Srinagar noted that the iconic pherans, representing Kashmiri identity and resilience, brought warmth and comfort to those enduring sub-zero temperatures during 'Chillai-Kalan'. Celebrated annually on December 21, International Pheran Day underscores the cultural and emotional significance of attire revered across the region.

The day was marked by various events, including fashion shows at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre. By distributing pherans, the Army emphasized its commitment to community welfare during challenging times, with the initiative supported by local volunteers ensuring the cloaks reached those in need.

