Kiran Martin: Championing Change in Delhi's Slums

Indian paediatrician and social worker Kiran Martin, founder of the Asha Community Health and Development Society, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws by the University of Melbourne in recognition of her unwavering dedication to improving healthcare, education, and gender equity for the marginalized communities of Delhi's slums.

Indian paediatrician and social worker, Kiran Martin, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws by the University of Melbourne. Known for her transformative work in Delhi's slums, Martin founded the Asha Community Health and Development Society.

The ceremony, attended by more than 400 graduates, saw the degree conferred by Professor Lou Harms, the university's Presiding Chancellor, with a citation by Professor Jane Gunn, Dean of the Melbourne Medical School.

This accolade underscores Martin's influential role in providing healthcare, sanitation, education, and promoting gender equality among marginalized communities. Martin, a pioneer since founding Asha in 1988, is hailed as an inspirational figure, receiving multiple honorary doctorates from Australian universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

