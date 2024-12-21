Turmoil at 'Pushpa-2' Screening: Allu Arjun Defends Conduct Amidst Allegations

Renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun has found himself at the center of a brewing controversy following allegations of misconduct at a 'Pushpa-2' screening on December 4. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused Arjun of causing a stampede-like situation that resulted in a woman's death, charges the actor strongly denies.

Despite police permission being denied, Arjun allegedly visited the theatre, an action rebuffed by the actor who maintains that police cleared his entry. The incident has sparked a flurry of responses, with the Chief Minister criticizing the film industry for their support of Arjun and not the victims.

In response, Arjun held a press conference to address the accusations, asserting he followed police directions and refuting the notion of a roadshow. The police have since registered a case at Chikkadpally police station, citing public endangerment, and Arjun was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court following his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)