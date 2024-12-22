Reviving History: The MCD's Commitment to Preserve Delhi's Iconic Town Hall

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar paid a visit to the historic Town Hall in Old Delhi, promising robust efforts to preserve its cultural heritage. The Town Hall, established in the 1860s as the Delhi Institute, has a storied history as the former base of the city's civic body.

The visit included a heritage walk and a talk about Mughal prince Dara Shukoh. Sanjeev Kumar Singh, an MCD Executive Engineer, presented his findings on the prince's grave. Despite initial scepticism, Singh's research, backed by noted historians, suggests the grave is located near Humayun's Tomb.

While the Town Hall requires urgent restoration due to years of neglect, the commissioner's visit marks a step forward. The MCD has previously proposed several restoration plans, but none have materialized, emphasizing the need for immediate action to safeguard this vital piece of Delhi's history.

