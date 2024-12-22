Rediscovery of a Historical Stepwell: Unearthed Legacy in Chandausi

A stepwell, estimated to be between 125 and 150 years old, has been unearthed in the Laxman Ganj area of Chandausi during a recent excavation. Covering an area of 400 square meters, the stepwell was discovered as part of an anti-encroachment initiative, according to Krishna Kumar Sonkar, Executive Officer of Chandausi Nagar Palika.

The excavation commenced following the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple after a 46-year closure. Officials found the stepwell during the clearing of encroachments and noted two damaged idols within the site. Historical local sources suggest the stepwell's construction dates back to the time of the maternal grandfather of Bilari's king.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya mentioned the possibility of an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey and assured that excavation work will proceed cautiously to protect the structure. The community has been informed of efforts to preserve and renovate this historical site amidst concerns for the nearby Banke Bihari temple.

