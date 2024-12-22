Rediscovery of a Historical Stepwell: Unearthed Legacy in Chandausi
A 125 to 150-year-old stepwell has been unearthed in Chandausi during an anti-encroachment drive. The excavation has revealed a structure with various floors and rooms. Plans for survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are being considered, while local authorities are ensuring its preservation.
- Country:
- India
A stepwell, estimated to be between 125 and 150 years old, has been unearthed in the Laxman Ganj area of Chandausi during a recent excavation. Covering an area of 400 square meters, the stepwell was discovered as part of an anti-encroachment initiative, according to Krishna Kumar Sonkar, Executive Officer of Chandausi Nagar Palika.
The excavation commenced following the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple after a 46-year closure. Officials found the stepwell during the clearing of encroachments and noted two damaged idols within the site. Historical local sources suggest the stepwell's construction dates back to the time of the maternal grandfather of Bilari's king.
Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya mentioned the possibility of an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey and assured that excavation work will proceed cautiously to protect the structure. The community has been informed of efforts to preserve and renovate this historical site amidst concerns for the nearby Banke Bihari temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stepwell
- Chandausi
- excavation
- archaeology
- history
- ASI
- anti-encroachment
- heritage
- preservation
- temple
ALSO READ
Varanasi: Students stage protest demanding removal of mosque from college campus
CloudThat Creates History as the First Indian Company to Win Consecutive AWS Training Partner Awards
India Gears Up to Defend Junior Asia Cup Title in Oman
India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Eyes Asia Cup Glory and World Cup Spot
Easing Inflation: India's CPI Expected to Drop in November