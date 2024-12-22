Prime Minister Modi Attends Historic Christmas Celebration with CBCI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend Christmas celebrations organized by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India at their headquarters. This marks the first time a Prime Minister participates in such an event. Modi will also engage with key Christian community leaders, including Cardinals and Bishops.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to make history by attending the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Monday, according to a statement from his office.
This unprecedented participation at the CBCI Centre will see Modi interacting with key figures from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops, and other prominent lay leaders.
This event marks a significant milestone, as it is the first time a sitting Prime Minister will be present at a Christmas celebration at the Catholic Church's Indian headquarters. Established in 1944, the CBCI plays a crucial role in connecting with Catholics throughout the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
