Bridging Cultures: PM Modi's Historic Kuwaiti Visit Celebrates Yoga and Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant visit to Kuwait, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years, fostering cultural ties and appreciation. His itinerary included meetings with influential figures who embody the cultural bridge between India and Kuwait.

Among them was Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah, a dedicated yoga practitioner and founder of 'Daratma,' Kuwait's first licensed yoga studio. Discussions centered on popularizing yoga among the youth and promoting a healthy lifestyle through meditation.

Modi also engaged with Fahad Ghazi Alabduljaleel, head of the Kuwait Heritage Society, acknowledging his endeavors in preserving precious manuscripts and artifacts. The visit was capped by the bestowment of 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' upon Modi, honoring his role in enhancing bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)