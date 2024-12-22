Trevi Fountain's Resurgence: Rome's Jewel Restored for 2025 Holy Year
The Trevi Fountain in Rome, a famed tourist attraction, has been restored in preparation for the 2025 Roman Catholic Holy Year. The restoration involved cleaning procedures and a new visitor system to manage crowds. Future plans may include ticketing to handle the expected tourist influx.
In preparation for the 2025 Roman Catholic Holy Year, Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain has emerged newly restored following more than two months of cleaning. The city's 327,000 euro effort removed dirt and pollution from the 18th-century monument, a beloved site among global tourists.
To manage visitor numbers and prevent crowding, a new system has been introduced, allowing only 400 people at a time near the fountain. While there is no time limit for exploration, sitting on the fountain's edge is prohibited. Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri hinted at potential future ticketing for the site.
Anticipating up to 32 million visitors, Rome's infrastructure faces potential strain. The Trevi Fountain's significance is underscored by its cinematic fame, notably featured in Fellini's "La Dolce Vita." During restoration, coins were tossed into a temporary pool, continuing the tradition of ensuring a return visit to Rome.
