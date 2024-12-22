Left Menu

Seer Criticizes RSS Chief Over Temple Stance

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his stance on temple restoration, suggesting archaeological surveys of destroyed temples for restoring Hindu pride. The seer also condemned atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and criticized Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:33 IST
Seer Criticizes RSS Chief Over Temple Stance
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Peeth in Uttarakhand, has openly criticized RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. He labeled Bhagwat's position on temple restoration as 'politically convenient' and urged for archaeological surveys of temples destroyed in the past to restore Hindu pride.

The seer voiced opposition to Bhagwat's recent comments, which cautioned against sparking new temple-mosque disputes following the Ayodhya Ram Temple construction. Avimukteshwaranand argued that Hindu society deserves to restore its temples, questioning the criticism his efforts face.

Moreover, the Shankaracharya condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks on BR Ambedkar, intensifying political friction. His critique extended to atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, demanding India's central government take stringent action and address illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024