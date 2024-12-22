Seer Criticizes RSS Chief Over Temple Stance

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Peeth in Uttarakhand, has openly criticized RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. He labeled Bhagwat's position on temple restoration as 'politically convenient' and urged for archaeological surveys of temples destroyed in the past to restore Hindu pride.

The seer voiced opposition to Bhagwat's recent comments, which cautioned against sparking new temple-mosque disputes following the Ayodhya Ram Temple construction. Avimukteshwaranand argued that Hindu society deserves to restore its temples, questioning the criticism his efforts face.

Moreover, the Shankaracharya condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks on BR Ambedkar, intensifying political friction. His critique extended to atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, demanding India's central government take stringent action and address illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)