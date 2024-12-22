Grand Processions and Preparations: Embracing Faith and Development in Uttar Pradesh

The grand 'Chhavni Pravesh' procession marked a ceremonial beginning for the next year's Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Under the guidance of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri Ji, the procession celebrated the entry of saints into the fairgrounds with grandeur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the arrangements for the Khichdi Mela in Gorakhpur, emphasizing its cultural and religious importance. His directives focused on ensuring security and convenience for attendees, aiming to uphold the event's traditional significance.

Apart from that, Adityanath reviewed Gorakhpur's development projects, advocating for improved urban transport and coordinated parking solutions. These initiatives are expected to contribute to the city's development as a smart city ahead of the festivities.

