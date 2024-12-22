Left Menu

Grand Processions and Preparations: Embracing Faith and Development in Uttar Pradesh

The Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara commenced its 'Chhavni Pravesh' procession for the 2024 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, while Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the 'Khichdi Mela'. The focus was on religious significance, safety, and enhancing Gorakhpur's urban infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:50 IST
The grand 'Chhavni Pravesh' procession marked a ceremonial beginning for the next year's Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Under the guidance of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri Ji, the procession celebrated the entry of saints into the fairgrounds with grandeur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the arrangements for the Khichdi Mela in Gorakhpur, emphasizing its cultural and religious importance. His directives focused on ensuring security and convenience for attendees, aiming to uphold the event's traditional significance.

Apart from that, Adityanath reviewed Gorakhpur's development projects, advocating for improved urban transport and coordinated parking solutions. These initiatives are expected to contribute to the city's development as a smart city ahead of the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

