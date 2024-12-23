Stampede at 'Pushpa-2' Screening: Allu Arjun Faces Scrutiny

Telugu cinema's celebrated actor Allu Arjun found himself embroiled in controversy following a deadly stampede at the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4.

Police officials said Arjun remained in the theatre despite being informed of the unfortunate death of a woman in the chaos. Video evidence presented by the authorities highlighted Arjun's prolonged presence, raising questions about his response to the event.

In an unsettling twist, allegations emerged regarding bouncers hired by Arjun, reportedly pushing crowd members and law enforcement. The police commissioner warned of strict legal action against any misbehavior. Meanwhile, officials demand accountability from VIPs for their representatives' actions.

