Stampede at 'Pushpa-2' Screening: Allu Arjun Faces Scrutiny
Telugu actor Allu Arjun stayed at a theatre during a 'Pushpa-2' screening despite a deadly stampede, according to police. They claimed Arjun's staff did not promptly notify him of the situation. Allegations of bouncers misbehaving further complicate the issue. State officials have demanded an apology from the actor.
Telugu cinema's celebrated actor Allu Arjun found himself embroiled in controversy following a deadly stampede at the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4.
Police officials said Arjun remained in the theatre despite being informed of the unfortunate death of a woman in the chaos. Video evidence presented by the authorities highlighted Arjun's prolonged presence, raising questions about his response to the event.
In an unsettling twist, allegations emerged regarding bouncers hired by Arjun, reportedly pushing crowd members and law enforcement. The police commissioner warned of strict legal action against any misbehavior. Meanwhile, officials demand accountability from VIPs for their representatives' actions.
