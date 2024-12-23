Left Menu

Bethlehem's Silent Night: The Impact of War on Christmas Traditions

The ongoing war in Gaza has cast a shadow over Bethlehem's Christmas celebrations, leaving the city with few tourists and empty streets. Local businesses, like the historic Nativity Store, struggle to survive amidst plummeting tourism. The economic downturn has driven many families to emigrate, threatening Bethlehem's cultural heritage.

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, the Nativity Store, a historic seller of handmade olive wood carvings, echoes the broader struggle of the city's businesses during a war-torn holiday season. With nearly no tourists visiting the traditional birthplace of Jesus, the local economy faces unprecedented challenges.

Bethlehem's Christmas festivities are subdued as the continuing conflict in Gaza takes its toll. Once bustling streets are now desolate, with tourism halting and the city's income depleting significantly. This situation is in stark contrast to past years when the city thrived on holiday tourism.

The ongoing hardships have prompted an exodus of skilled artisans and families vital to Bethlehem's cultural fabric. Despite the dire circumstances, some residents cling to hope, maintaining traditions and faith amidst adversity. Community leaders urge resilience as they advocate for peace and a return to normalcy.

