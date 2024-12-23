Pooja Bhatt Celebrates 8 Years of Sobriety with Gratitude
Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt marked eight years of sobriety, expressing gratitude for her journey and sharing a powerful message about addiction. Known for her roles in '90s films like 'Daddy' and 'Sadak', Bhatt shared her milestone on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of connection over isolation for individuals struggling with addiction.
Pooja Bhatt, renowned actor and filmmaker, celebrated eight years of sobriety on Monday, expressing her gratitude towards life on social media.
Her Instagram post, accompanied by a selfie, highlighted Bhatt's ongoing battle with addiction and echoed the sentiments of Scottish writer Johann Hari on the power of connection in overcoming addiction.
Bhatt, who has been vocal about her struggles, is set to appear in an upcoming Lionsgate India project alongside Suniel Shetty.
