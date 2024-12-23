Left Menu

Pooja Bhatt Celebrates 8 Years of Sobriety with Gratitude

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt marked eight years of sobriety, expressing gratitude for her journey and sharing a powerful message about addiction. Known for her roles in '90s films like 'Daddy' and 'Sadak', Bhatt shared her milestone on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of connection over isolation for individuals struggling with addiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:11 IST
Pooja Bhatt Celebrates 8 Years of Sobriety with Gratitude
Pooja Bhatt
  • Country:
  • India

Pooja Bhatt, renowned actor and filmmaker, celebrated eight years of sobriety on Monday, expressing her gratitude towards life on social media.

Her Instagram post, accompanied by a selfie, highlighted Bhatt's ongoing battle with addiction and echoed the sentiments of Scottish writer Johann Hari on the power of connection in overcoming addiction.

Bhatt, who has been vocal about her struggles, is set to appear in an upcoming Lionsgate India project alongside Suniel Shetty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024