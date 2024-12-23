Pooja Bhatt Celebrates 8 Years of Sobriety with Gratitude

Pooja Bhatt, renowned actor and filmmaker, celebrated eight years of sobriety on Monday, expressing her gratitude towards life on social media.

Her Instagram post, accompanied by a selfie, highlighted Bhatt's ongoing battle with addiction and echoed the sentiments of Scottish writer Johann Hari on the power of connection in overcoming addiction.

Bhatt, who has been vocal about her struggles, is set to appear in an upcoming Lionsgate India project alongside Suniel Shetty.

(With inputs from agencies.)