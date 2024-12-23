Tragedy at Shiva Temple: Devotees Suffer Severe Burns in LPG Blast

In a tragic incident, nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa suffered serious burn injuries after an LPG cylinder blast at a Shiva temple. The incident, confirmed by police on Monday, occurred on Sunday night in Sainagar.

The devotees were resting in the temple room when the explosion happened. All nine victims were rushed to KIMS Hospital, where their conditions remain critical according to police sources.

The police suspect that the explosion was caused by the devotees' failure to properly turn off the cylinder knob after preparing food, leading to the tragic accident. The group had been planning a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

