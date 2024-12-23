Left Menu

Goa's Spectacular Big Bash 2024-25: A Celebration Like No Other

Goa's Big Bash 2024-25 at Big Daddy promises a sensational week with top performers. Featuring artists like King, Tamannaah Bhatia, Scarlett Wilson, Mannara Chopra, Nia Sharma, Jonita Gandhi, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover, the event will conclude with Goa's first-ever midnight drone show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:09 IST
Goa's Spectacular Big Bash 2024-25: A Celebration Like No Other
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant coastal city of Goa is gearing up for its most anticipated event, the Big Bash 2024-25, hosted by Big Daddy. A week-long series of events promises to be a dazzling celebration, bringing together some of the industry's most electrifying performers.

The festivities will feature standout performances by renowned artists such as King, known for his hit 'Maan Meri Jaan', and Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia, who has captured hearts with roles in films like 'Baahubali' and 'Jailer'. The celebration will also showcase the talents of Scarlett Wilson, Mannara Chopra, Nia Sharma, and Jonita Gandhi, who will deliver captivating performances.

Adding a touch of humor, comedy legends Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Rajiv Thakur will bring laughter to the stage. The grand finale of the event is set to dazzle attendees with Goa's first-ever midnight drone show over Panjim, offering a mesmerising visual delight marking the arrival of the New Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024