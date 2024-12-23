Left Menu

Tech and Tactics: Ensuring Safety at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj will have 50,000 police personnel deployed to tackle threats like terrorism, cybercrime, and human trafficking. Using advanced technology and AI, security measures aim to ensure a safe pilgrimage experience for an estimated 45 crore visitors.

Updated: 23-12-2024 14:47 IST
  • India

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, with an impressive deployment of 50,000 police officers. The security forces are prepared to confront potential threats, including terrorism, cyberattacks, and human trafficking, as revealed by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar.

This year's Kumbh Mela is uniquely digital, utilizing modern technology such as AI-enabled cameras and drones to monitor the vast crowd and ensure safety. With cyber crimes rising, a dedicated cyber police station and collaborations with national agencies ensure cybersecurity is tightly managed.

In response to potential terror threats, NSG, ATS, STF, and armed forces will be positioned strategically, while face recognition software will help identify suspicious individuals. Disaster preparedness, women's security, and soft skill training for police highlight the comprehensive approach to managing this massive event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

