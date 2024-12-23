Pandas Celebrate Christmas: An An and Ke Ke Charm Hong Kong
Five-year-old pandas, An An and Ke Ke, celebrated Christmas at Hong Kong's Ocean Park, munching on special treats. The pair, sent from China to boost tourism, charmed visitors with their distinct personalities. The pandas symbolize China's cultural diplomacy and ongoing conservation efforts amidst challenges to their habitat.
In a festive event at Hong Kong's Ocean Park, a pair of five-year-old pandas named An An and Ke Ke delighted visitors as they celebrated Christmas early. The pandas, recently sent from China, were given special treats during a media-studded event.
An An, the male panda, received an ice slab decorated with 'Merry Christmas' written in sweet potato and carrots. Meanwhile, Ke Ke, the female panda, was presented with a snowman adorned with slices of carrot and apple.
The pandas are part of a Chinese initiative to boost tourism in Hong Kong and are key players in China's soft-power diplomacy and conservation efforts, representing the country's cultural and national symbols.
