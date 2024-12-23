Pandas Celebrate Christmas: An An and Ke Ke Charm Hong Kong

In a festive event at Hong Kong's Ocean Park, a pair of five-year-old pandas named An An and Ke Ke delighted visitors as they celebrated Christmas early. The pandas, recently sent from China, were given special treats during a media-studded event.

An An, the male panda, received an ice slab decorated with 'Merry Christmas' written in sweet potato and carrots. Meanwhile, Ke Ke, the female panda, was presented with a snowman adorned with slices of carrot and apple.

The pandas are part of a Chinese initiative to boost tourism in Hong Kong and are key players in China's soft-power diplomacy and conservation efforts, representing the country's cultural and national symbols.

(With inputs from agencies.)