Remembering Rohan Mirchandani: The Visionary Behind Epigamia
Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Drums Food International and the visionary behind the popular yogurt brand Epigamia, passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 42. He was remembered as a mentor and leader whose vision and values will continue to guide the company.
Rohan Mirchandani, the innovative mind and co-founder of Drums Food International, has died at 42, as per a company statement.
The entrepreneur, known for creating the well-loved Greek yogurt brand Epigamia, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Saturday. His passing has stirred profound sorrow within the company.
In a joint statement, Epigamia's COO Ankur Goel and co-founder Uday Thakker, emphasized Mirchandani's role as a mentor and leader, committing to uphold his vision. This was echoed by the board, which vowed to honor his legacy with ongoing dedication and support from senior leadership.
