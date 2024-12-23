Remembering Rohan Mirchandani: The Visionary Behind Epigamia

Rohan Mirchandani, the innovative mind and co-founder of Drums Food International, has died at 42, as per a company statement.

The entrepreneur, known for creating the well-loved Greek yogurt brand Epigamia, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Saturday. His passing has stirred profound sorrow within the company.

In a joint statement, Epigamia's COO Ankur Goel and co-founder Uday Thakker, emphasized Mirchandani's role as a mentor and leader, committing to uphold his vision. This was echoed by the board, which vowed to honor his legacy with ongoing dedication and support from senior leadership.

