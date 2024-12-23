Olympic Champion PV Sindhu Begins New Chapter with Wedding to Entrepreneur
Olympic medallist PV Sindhu embarked on a new personal journey as she married entrepreneur Venkata Datta Sai. The private ceremony was held with close family and friends in attendance, marking a significant moment in her life.
Sindhu, a celebrated shuttler from Hyderabad, earned Olympic bronze in 2016 and silver three years ago in Tokyo. Her nuptials with Datta, Posidex Technologies' executive director, took place following her recent triumph at the Syed Modi International tournament.
The joyous event began with a Sangeet ceremony featuring music and dance, followed by traditional rituals like Haldi and Mehendi. Family friend Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared wedding photographs online, wishing the couple well.
