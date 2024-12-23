Left Menu

Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas to Shine at Republic Day Parade

The upcoming Republic Day Parade will feature tableaux showcasing the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. Fifteen states and UTs, along with 11 Union ministries, have been selected to participate. The selection process is transparent, focusing on creativity, cultural representation, and effective messaging.

Updated: 23-12-2024 20:26 IST
The Republic Day Parade will highlight India's rich heritage and development with the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. Fifteen states and Union Territories, as well as 11 ministries, will present their tableaux on Kartavya Path, the defence ministry announced.

This year's selection includes a diverse group of regions such as Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and West Bengal, emphasizing India's unity in diversity. All participants are encouraged to showcase their cultural and developmental narratives at Bharat Parv in Red Fort.

The Ministry of Defence assures that the selection process for the tableaux is based on creativity and innovation, ensuring a fair and transparent procedure, reflecting India's cultural evolution and aspirations for the future.

